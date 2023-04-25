TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Union High School ultimate team earned its second consecutive win at home on Monday defeating Mill River 14-5.
Leland & Gray got off to a slow start, trading points with the Minutemen early on, with Mill River taking a 3-2 lead. After that, the Rebels (2-0) outscored the Minutemen 12-2 for the win, shutting them out in the second half.
Ely White and Trevor Hazelton led the Rebels offensively, with White recording five goals and Hazelton posting seven assists. Trevor Stillwagon anchored Leland & Gray defensively with five blocks, including a driving block in the endzone to prevent a Mill River score, according to Leland & Gray head coach Joe Towle.
Leland & Gray will travel to Manchester on Friday to face Burr & Burton Academy at 4:30 p.m.