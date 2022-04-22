HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity softball team was zipped by Portsmouth Christian 12-0 on Friday. Five different Lady Pacers finished with one hit, highlighted by Daytona Boyd's triple.
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity softball team was zipped by Portsmouth Christian 12-0 on Friday. Five different Lady Pacers finished with one hit, highlighted by Daytona Boyd's triple.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.