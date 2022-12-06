FRANKLIN, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team topped Franklin 45-44 in Tuesday's season opener.
"It was a battle all game. We were down early, took the lead by 10 in the fourth quarter, and they came back," said Hinsdale coach Terry Bonnette.
Addy Nardolillo pumped in 18 points to pace the Lady Pacers (1-0). Brooke Pagach followed with 11 points, while Gabie Frain added seven of her own.
Boys Basketball
FRANKLIN, N.H. — The Pacers fell to Franklin 35-33 on Tuesday.
"Down six points with a minute left in the fourth quarter, Hinsdale clawed back to get within one point, but ran out of time," said coach Carl Anderson. "I was very proud of how we handled the last three minutes of the game. We need to work on the little things."
Brayden Eastman erupted for 21 points to lead the Pacers (0-1). Aidan Davis contributed with eight of his own.
Men's Basketball League
BRATTLEBORO — In Sunday's action at the Gibson-Aiken Center, Lightlife Foods trounced DMI/SVT Painting 91-46, Zehn Naturals defeated RH Thackston 74-58, The Marina outscored JSpec 79-31, PDSC Law edged Lawton Flooring/Stevens 62-60, and Foard Panel won by forfeit.
On Friday, Evans Construction handled Dixon Painting 80-63 and Toyota of Greenfield downed Chadwick Law by the score of 96-92.
The standings: Division 1 – Evans Construction 1-0, Toyota of Greenfield 1-0, Chadwick Law 0-1, Dixon Painting 0-1. Division 2 – The Marina 1-0, Zehn Naturals 1-0, Walker Farm 0-0, RH Thackston 0-1, JSpec 0-1. Division 3 – Lightlife Foods 1-0, PDSC Law 1-0, Foard Panel 1-0, GS Precision 0-0, Brattleboro Subaru 0-0, HWP 0-0, Tyrone Biggums 0-1, Lawton Flooring/Stevens 0-1, DMI/SVT Painting 0-1.