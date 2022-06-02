Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CHESTER — The 12th-seeded Leland & Gray baseball team had a one-run lead in the fifth before losing to No. 5 Green Mountain 15-5 in Thursday's first-round playoff game.

Jeremy Graves doubled to power the Rebels in the Division 3 showdown. Theo Kelloway and Cody Hescock each drove in a run.

Hescock also pitched four solid innings for coach Marty Rancourt's team, which ended up with a 5-11 mark.

Girls Tennis

MIDDLEBURY — Sixth-ranked Bellows Falls lost to No. 3 Middlebury 7-0 in a Division 2 quarterfinal. The Terriers finished up with a 7-8 record.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.