TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team defeated Bellows Falls 42-20 on Wednesday.

"The girls played really well and had one of their best games executing their offense," said Leland & Gray assistant coach Brud Sanderson.

Maggie Parker poured in 18 points to power the 6-6 Rebels. Abby Towle added six of her own.

Eryn Ross (7 points) and Delaney Lockerby (6) paced the 3-12 Terriers.

Boys Basketball

WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls pounded rival Springfield 64-39 on Wednesday.

Jonathan Terry and Jamison Nystrom each pumped in a dozen points for the winners. Owen LaRoss and Terry pulled down 15 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Jack Cravinho finished with eight assists for the 10-3 Terriers.

