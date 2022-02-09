TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team defeated Bellows Falls 42-20 on Wednesday.
"The girls played really well and had one of their best games executing their offense," said Leland & Gray assistant coach Brud Sanderson.
Maggie Parker poured in 18 points to power the 6-6 Rebels. Abby Towle added six of her own.
Eryn Ross (7 points) and Delaney Lockerby (6) paced the 3-12 Terriers.
Boys Basketball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls pounded rival Springfield 64-39 on Wednesday.
Jonathan Terry and Jamison Nystrom each pumped in a dozen points for the winners. Owen LaRoss and Terry pulled down 15 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Jack Cravinho finished with eight assists for the 10-3 Terriers.