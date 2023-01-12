TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team defeated Long Trail 40-32 in order to improve to 9-1 on the season.
"Hannah Greenwood played a great game defensively and did a great job controlling the boards, both on defense and on offense," said winning coach Terry Merrow.
After recording a triple-double against Bellows Falls with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 steals, Maggie Parker scored 15 points against Long Trail. Sam Morse followed with a dozen points.
Boys Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale defeated Sunapee 61-29 on Wednesday at "the Stable."
"We are moving the ball and playing some great team ball," Pacers coach Carl Anderson explained.
Brayden Eastman (25 points) and Alex Shaink (9 points) did the damage for the victors. David Austin, Chad Burnett, Trace Tetreault, Connor Clement and Julian Shaink did a great job of finishing off the game.
Girls Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Lady Pacers suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday, falling to Sunapee 40-34. Brooke Pagach wound up with 15 points to lead Hinsdale (5-1).