TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team topped Rivendell 35-29 on Wednesday.
Mary Sanderson poured in 13 points to lead the winners. Maggie Parker followed with 11.
Savannah Gray netted nine points to pace Rivendell.
Wrestling
NORTH CLARENDON — Bellows Falls student Trent Rumrill won a couple of heavyweight matches for the Springfield team during a meet against Mill River and Randolph.
Rec News
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is offering additional open gym and game room hours on Monday for grades K-12 at the Gibson-Aiken Center, which will be from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Open gym and game room is a free program for children of all ages. It is a supervised program and there will be a variety of activities to choose from. Along with basketball, there is foosball, air hockey, pool, arts and crafts, Legos, and more. Feel free to check your children in with the Recreation and Parks staff or stay and play with them.
In addition, the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will have extra public skating hours of 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Monday. Skate rentals will be available.
For more information, call the Brattleboro Recreation office at 802-254-5808 or the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at 802-257-2311.