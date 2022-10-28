TOWNSHEND — The top-ranked Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team blanked No. 8 Danville 4-0 in Friday's Division 4 quarterfinal.
Abby Towle had a hat-trick for the winners. Maggie Parker scored on a corner kick.
The undefeated Rebels will host No. 5 MSJ in Tuesday's semifinal at 3 p.m. Arlington will face the Rivendell-Proctor winner on the other side of the bracket.
Football
WESTMINSTER — No. 1 Bellows Falls defeated eighth-seeded Spaulding 49-0 in a Division 2 quarterfinal on Friday evening.
Caden Haskell made three end zone appearances to lead the way. Walker James added a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Jamison Nystrom and Jesse Darrell reached the paint once apiece.
Nystrom made seven extra points for the 9-0 Terriers, who will host Brattleboro (6-3) in Friday's semifinal at 7 p.m.