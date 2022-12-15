CHESTER — Mary Sanderson scored with two seconds left to give the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team a thrilling 32-30 win over the host Chieftains in the Green Mountain Tournament finals on Thursday night.
Maggie Parker scored a team-high 11 points. Sanderson ended up with eight of her own.
“It was a very even game throughout the night,” said winning coach Terry Merrow. “Free throws played a huge role in the outcome.”
Parker scored 23 points in the Townshend team’s 43-34 victory over Long Trail in the opening round. Sanderson chipped in with eight points.
“Our press and defense really were intense and created a lot of pressure and scoring opportunities,” noted the Leland & Gray coach.
Girls Basketball
WESTMINSTER — Windsor walloped Bellows Falls 89-30 on Thursday night.
“They played tough defense and really dominated the boards,” BF coach Dennis Fitzgerald said of the Lady Jacks. Tela Harty and Laura Kamel each scored eight points for the Terriers (0-2). Nola Sciacca contributed with six points.
“These girls are young and working hard. Eventually, everything will fall into place,” mentioned the first-year coach.
Sophia Rockwood poured in 23 points for Windsor.
Boys Basketball
CHESTER — Bellows Falls lost to MSJ 55-37 in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament finals on Thursday.
Eli Allbee and Walker James each scored eight points to pace the Terriers (1-1). Cole Moore played well at the defensive end.
Coach Evan Chadwick’s squad will play at Long Trail on Wednesday.
Twin Valley fell to Green Mountain 45-39 in the consolation match. Noah Dornburgh scored 17 points for the Wildcats.
Gymnastics
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering another session of gymnastics for those 18-months to 17-years-old. Classes are held at the Gibson Aiken Center. This session of gymnastics will begin the week of Jan. 16 and run until March 16 (there are no classes Feb. 20 or Feb. 23).
The fees for session three classes, which are eight weeks long, are $96 for Brattleboro residents and $111 for everyone else.
Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing and bring a full water bottle to classes.
Monday classes: 3:30-4:15 p.m. for ages 3-5, 6:45-7:45 p.m. for ages 7-12 Ninja Class; Tuesday classes: 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 5-7, 4:30-5:15 p.m. for ages 3-5, 5:15-6:15 p.m. for ages 8-12, 6:15-7 p.m. for ages 6-12 Basic Tumbling; Wednesday classes: 10-10:35 a.m. for parent-tot class (18-months to 3.5-years-old), 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 3-5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 5-10; Thursday classes: 3:15-4 p.m. for ages 3-5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 5-10, 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 6-12.
Late registrations are always welcome, and fees will be prorated. Classes have limited capacity, and a minimum of four participants are required to run each class.
Registrations will be accepted in-person and online effective immediately. In-person registrations will be accepted Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. To register online, visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.