CHESTER — Mary Sanderson scored with two seconds left to give the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team a thrilling 32-30 win over the host Chieftains in the Green Mountain Tournament finals on Thursday night.
Maggie Parker scored a team-high 11 points. Sanderson ended up with eight of her own.
"It was a very even game throughout the night," said winning coach Terry Merrow. "Free throws played a huge role in the outcome."
Parker scored 23 points in the Townshend team's 43-34 victory over Long Trail in the opening round. Sanderson chipped in with eight points.
"Our press and defense really were intense and created a lot of pressure and scoring opportunities," noted the Leland & Gray coach.
Girls Basketball
WESTMINSTER — Windsor walloped Bellows Falls 89-30 on Thursday night.
"They played tough defense and really dominated the boards," BF coach Dennis Fitzgerald said of the Lady Jacks.
Tela Harty and Laura Kamel each scored eight points for the Terriers (0-2). Nola Sciacca contributed with six points.
"These girls are young and working hard. Eventually, everything will fall into place," mentioned the first-year coach.
Sophia Rockwood poured in 23 points for Windsor.