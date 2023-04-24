SPRINGFIELD — The Leland & Gray Union High School softball team scored 18 runs on 10 hits to defeat Springfield (0-3) 18-6 in five innings due to the 12 run rule on Saturday at Springfield.
Kristen Lowe pitched the first four innings for the Rebels (2-1) to pick up the win, allowing seven hits, walking three and striking out seven. Abriella Hallock came in to close out the fifth inning and pick up the save, giving up two hits and striking out one.
Leland & Gray coach Tammy Claussen said Ainsley Meyer did a great job behind the plate handling balls in the dirt and stranding three runners at third.
Offensively, Ava LeCours helped set the tone for the Rebels, going three-for-four at the plate with three RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Savannah Cadrin also played a significant role in the Leland & Gray offense with two hits, one of them a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Perhaps the biggest hit of the afternoon came from Molly Bingham, who hit a two-run home run. Bingham also scored two runs on the day.
Saturday’s win was the second over Leland & Gray’s spring break. On Thursday the Rebels defeated Woodstock (0-1) on the road 9-1.
Lowe pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits and striking out 15. The remaining six outs were taken care of by the defense.
Cat Shine and Makaila Morse led the way for the Rebels offensively. Shine had two hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and also scored a run for Leland & Gray. Morse hit an inside the park home run off a line drive to right field, scoring two. Leland & Gray walked seven times in the game and was able to capitalize on those opportunities. The Rebels also ran the bases well at every opportunity, Claussen said.
Leland & Gray is scheduled to face Twin Valley in its home opener on May 1. The game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
CHESTER — Bellows Falls softball pitcher Izzy Stoodley delivered an outstanding performance for the Terriers (3-0) on Saturday, pitching a complete game, striking out 16 and allowing just one run on four hits in the team’s 4-1 win over Green Mountain (0-3).
Stoodley performed well on the offensve end as well, helping drive the Terriers offense along with teammates Riley Haskell and Jenna Dolloph. Stoodley went 1-for-4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and she scored a run.
Haskell went two-for-three at the plate, walked and scored two runs. Dolloph went two-for-four with an RBI and she scored a run.
The Terriers will be on the road Tuesday against Windsor. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
BaseballSPRINGFIELD — The Leland & Gray baseball team defeated Springfield (0-4) 14-7 at Springfield.
Cody Hescock threw a complete game, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and just two walks. Hescock also helped his own cause driving in two runs for the Rebels (3-2).
Parker Richardson had three hits, Theo Kelloway had two hits and three RBIs, and Delano Schmidt had a hit and an RBI. Chip Winkler was able to work a few walks and steal some bases for the Rebels, and Payton Butynski was able to lay down a few good bunts to help move the runners along on the base paths.
“Today was a great team effort all around with only one error and 12 hits with aggressive base runners,” said Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt.
Leland & Gray will play Arlington Memorial High on Tuesday at home. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale baseball team played a double header on Saturday, splitting two games against Pittsfield. The Pacers won the first game 7-1 behind an outstanding performance from Aidan Davis, who pitched a complete game, allowing one run on just two hits and striking out 15.
He also helped set the tone for the Pacers (3-4) offensively, going three-for-three with a double and scoring two runs.
Josh Southwick went two-for-two with a double, three RBIs and added a pair of walks to help generate offense. Trey Corey also played a significant role for the Pacers, going one-for-three with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Grady Jutrus scored two runs and Mason Sauter and Connor Dixon scored a run for Hinsdale in the win.
In the second game, Hinsdale fell 11-1 to Pittsfield (3-4) in five innings.
Brayden Eastmen doubled to drive in Jutrus for the lone Pacer run of the game. Jutrus wen one-for-two in the contest with a double. John Winter went two-for-two and Southwick had the only other hit in the game for Hinsdale.
Hinsdale was scheduled to play Derryfield on the road on Monday. Its next home game is Wednesday against Newport. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.