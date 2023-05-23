SHARON — The Leland & Gray ultimate disc team defeated Sharon Academy 12-10 in the regular season finale on Monday.
“It was a close game the entire day with no team getting more than a three point lead,” said Leland & Gray co-coach Joe Towle in an email. “There were six lead changes and seven ties.”
Trevor Stillwagon led the way for the Rebels (8-2) with five goals, five blocks and an assist.
Logan Plimpton had his best game of the season, Towle said, with two goals, four assists and a block. Jackson Fillion had two goals, two assists and a block. Antero Brown-McCoard also had a great game, Towle said. Brown-McCoard scored a goal, had one assist and two blocks. Soob Soobitski and Icabaud Clarke had a goal each for the Rebels and Trevor Hazelton tallied one assist.
Leland & Gray’s playoff seed is expected to be determined next week.
Baseball
Pacers fall to Concord Christian
CONCORD, N.H. — The Hinsdale baseball team lost a close game to Concord Christian Academy 5-4 on Monday.
The Pacers (8-10) put a run on the board in the first inning. In the bottom half of the frame Concord Christian (14-2) scored two runs to take the lead. Two more runs for Concord Christian in the bottom of the fourth gave the team a 4-1 advantage, but Hinsdale scored three runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game. Concord Christian scored what would be the deciding run in the bottom of the frame and then held Hinsdale scoreless the rest of the way.
Aidan Davis went all six innings for the Pacers, allowing five runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out nine in the game.
Brayden Eastman helped lead the Pacers offensively, going two-for-three on the day with three RBIs and a run scored. Trace Tetreault, Noah Pangelinan and Davis each scored a run. John Winter had an RBI for the Pacers.
The Pacers will be on the road against Sunapee on Wednesday for the regular season finale at 4 p.m.
Scores
The Twin Valley softball team (0-10) lost 21-6 to Long Trail School (2-3) on Monday.
The Brattleboro girls lacrosse (2-12) team lost to Middlebury Union High School (3-11) 14-3 on Monday.