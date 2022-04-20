TOWNSHEND — Nick Patronic, Kate Petty, Finch Holmes and Stephen Shine all scored their first career goal as Leland & Gray ultimate topped Mill River 14-8 on Wednesday.
"The team played well. They showed great spirit on a beautiful but windy day at Mill River," said winning coach Joe Towle.
The Rebels built an 8-2 halftime lead and extended it to 14-4 at one point.
Andrew Tolbert (3 goals), Jackson Fillion (2), Warren Roberts (2), Trevor Hazelton (2) and Patronic (2) were the leading scorers for the Townshend team. Fillion finished with a team-high six assists.
Baseball
BRANDON — Pitcher Jack Cravinho scattered seven hits and earned a victory when Bellows Falls topped Otter Valley 8-1 in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.
Jordan Beayon fanned 13 and also went 3-for-3 to help the Otters to an 8-2 decision in the opener. Fraser Pierpont also had three hits for the hosts.
Jake Moore had a couple of knocks in the first game for the 1-2 Terriers.
Softball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls slammed Poultney 15-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
Grace Wilkinson went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs to lead the attack. Izzy Stoodley (8 Ks, 2 BB, 2 hits) went the distance for the win.
The Terriers improved to 2-0 under coach Donald Laurendeau.
In the Granite State on Wednesday, Sara Miller went the distance and Addy Nardolillo got her team's lone hit in Hinsdale's 10-0 loss to Newmarket.