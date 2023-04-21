WINDSOR — The Leland & Gray High School baseball team pulled out a hard fought 9-8 win over Windsor on Thursday.
Parker Richardson got the scoring started for the Rebels (2-2) with an inside the park home run that went over the center fielder’s head in the top of the first inning. By the end of the inning Leland & Gray was up 4-0. Windsor (0-3) scored two runs each in the second, third, and fourth innings to take a 6-4 lead into the fifth.
The Rebels came right back though. Timely hits by Spencer Claussen and Theo Kelloway helped Leland & Gray put three more runs on the board.
By the end of the sixth inning the two teams were deadlocked 7-7.
The Rebels changed that in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs on another hit by Kelloway to put Leland & Gray on top 9-7. Windsor put one more on the board, but the Leland & Gray defense prevented other base runners from scoring to secure the win.
Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt said Wyatt Beattie and Theo Kelloway both had good outings for the Rebels on the mound.
The Leland & Gray baseball team will be on the road against Springfield on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
WESTMINSTER — Burr and Burton pitcher Seb Dostal was not in a giving mood when he stepped on the mound Thursday at Bellows Falls (3-2). The Bulldogs (1-2) starter tossed a complete game no-hitter and only allowed one Terrier to reach base all afternoon, a walk in the second inning. Dostal added 16 strikeouts to his already impressive stat line.
The Bulldogs rallied behind Dostal's dominant performance, winning 7-0. Jack McCoy provided the bulk of the offense, driving in three runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Tor Majorell had an RBI and scored a run and Trevor Greene finished with two hits and scored once.
“The Dostal kid from Burr and Burton was just masterful,” said Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby. “He was in total control. (It was a) dominant effort.”
Lockerby said the team will look to rebound in Saturday’s game against Green Mountain. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Michael Mawson from the Bennington Banner contributed to this report.