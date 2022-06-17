BRATTLEBORO — Chad Gundry is the head coach of the Brattleboro Little League 12-year-old All Star baseball team. His assistants are Tucker Leary and Brian Casey.
The players are: Colby Robinson, Senji Kimura, Kason Gundry, Ryan Peloso, Briar Cutting, Kaden Cole, Landon Zinn, Sebastian Garro, Logan Waite, Yignyen Wangchuk, Logan Casey, Cooper Leary and Wylie Nelson.
Brattleboro will begin district play at home against Rutland on July 5 at 6 p.m. The 2022 World Series will take place Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Penn.
Brattle Paddle 2022
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattle Paddle, which will start at The Marina, will take place on June 26 at 10:30 a.m. The entry fee is $25.
The racing distance is nine miles, while the recreational distance is five miles. There will be separate starts for each class, including canoes, kayaks, SUP and surfski.
Awards and a light lunch will follow the race in an informal gathering for all registered participants.
You can register at paddleguru.com or in-person from 8:30-10 a.m. on June 26. Proceeds will benefit Groundworks Collaborative.
For more information, contact Sandy Harris at 603-363-4868 or racemonkey14@myfairpoint.net.