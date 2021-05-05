BENNINGTON — The Brattleboro varsity softball team lost to Springfield 4-3 in 13 innings on Thursday.
BUHS ace Leah Madore struck out 27 batters, walked one and allowed four hits. Taylin Bauer, Brittney Wright and Brenna Beebe all had a pair of hits for the 1-3 Colonels.
"It was definitely an exciting game and the energy was positive, upbeat and hopeful. I believe this game showed us the potential that these kids have," said Brattleboro coach Kelly Markol.
The Brattleboro varsity softball and baseball teams were swept by rival Mount Anthony Union on Tuesday.
Madore fanned six and walked two during a 12-0 softball loss. Aliza Speno had Brattleboro's lone hit.
In what BUHS varsity baseball coach Chris Groeger described as a horror show, the Colonels made several errors and lost to the host Patriots 12-5 on Tuesday.
Jack Pattison drove in three runs to power Brattleboro, highlighted by a two-run homer. Turner Clews also hit the ball well, according to Groeger.
MAU improved to 4-0 overall. The Colonels fell to 2-1.
Track and Field
WINDSOR — The Leland & Gray boys track team racked up 141 points and finished second to host Windsor (209 points) at Tuesday's five-school meet.
Hunter Fillion won the shot put and javelin to lead the Rebels. He also earned a second in the discus and the 100.
Leland & Gray's Liam Towle was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Lucky Lucchesi paced the Twin Valley boys with a second in the 3,000 meters.
Kate Petty won the 300 hurdles and Emma O'Brien prevailed in the pole vault to lead the Leland & Gray girls, who took third behind Windsor and Sharon Academy.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray erupted for 19 hits and clobbered Mill River 22-3 on Tuesday.
“We showed up ready to play. I’m really impressed with our guys,” said Rebels coach Marty Testo.
Winning pitcher Kristian Pierson (4 RBI), Ethan Cutts, Dylan Greenwood and Riley Barton all had three hits. Parker Richardson added two hits for the Rebels.
Leland & Gray would then lose 10-3 to Fair Haven on Thursday. Trevor Plimpton, Jeremy Graves and Greenwood all hit safely.
Also on Thursday, White River Valley downed Bellows Falls 6-4. Ethan Kelly had a couple of doubles and drove in two runs for the Terriers, while Elliott Graham went 2-for-4.
In New Hampshire, Conant rallied for eight runs in the second inning and blanked Hinsdale 10-0 on Tuesday. Josh Southwick got his first varsity hit for the Pacers.
Softball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray coach Tammy Claussen was pumped up after her team pounded Mill River 16-0 in five innings Tuesday.
“Woo-hoo!” Claussen kept repeating.
Ansley Henderson went 3-for-4 to lead the way. Makaila Morse and Catherine Shine added two hits apiece. Mary Sanderson chipped in with a two-run single.
Ruthie Wright went the distance for the win. She fanned four, walked just one and gave up three hits.
On Thursday, Bellows Falls overpowered Woodstock 29-7. Abby Joslyn went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, Emma Graham finished with two hits and five RBI, and hurler Taryn Darrell scattered three hits in five innings of work.
Hinsdale was zipped by Conant 9-0 on Thursday. Delaney Wilcox had three hits for the Lady Pacers, Addy Nardolillo added one hit, and Angelina Nardolillo gave up eight hits in a complete game effort.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boys tennis team trounced rival MAU 6-1 on Tuesday.
“Our guys came out with a higher level focus from the moment we started warmups and continued it throughout the match,” said winning coach Ben Brewer.
Mason Foard, Ben Luna, Max Naylor and Will Taggard all won a singles match for the 3-2 Colonels. Abe Moore Odell and Jackson Heller teamed up for a doubles win.
“I’ve been so impressed with Ty (Smith) all season. He comes to practice and competes every day and never complains. He’s in good shape, and has really turned a corner with how he plays in his matches,” Brewer said of his No. 2 singles player on Tuesday.
The shorthanded Patriots had to forfeit one of the doubles matches.
Foard and Taggard each won a singles match to help Brattleboro edge Burr and Burton 4-3 on Thursday. Owen Gallagher and Heller added a doubles victory, and the Bulldogs had to forfeit at second dubs.
Ultimate Frisbee
MANCHESTER — Leland & Gray was defeated by Burr and Burton 12-7 on Thursday. Trevor Hazelton made some excellent catches for the Rebels, which got some solid defensive play from Leo Hall and Lauren Roberts.
College News
Bellows Falls graduate Shane Clark is ranked 42nd in the country for Division 3 colleges with an outdoor javelin heave of 174-6.