WESTMINSTER — The Brattleboro boys and Bellows Falls girls each prevailed at Wednesday's varsity track meet on Hadley Field.
Tenzin Mathes took the 1500 and 3000 to power the Colonels. Also striking gold for Brattleboro were: Magnus von Krusenstiern (400), Isabella Lonardo (300 hurdles), Ava Whitney (high jump), Sylvie Normandeau (pole vaults), and the 4x100 relay team of Tristan Evans, Jacob Girard, Sean von Ranson and Finn Lamorder.
Owen LaRoss (shot put, discus) and Stephanie Ager (800, 1500) were the double winners for the host Terriers. Harrison and Hadley Gleim each won their 100 race, Mack Ross finished first in the 300 hurdles, and Breanna Stockman was best in the javelin.
Lucky Lucchesi wound up sixth in the 1500 to pace Twin Valley.
Boys Team Results: Brattleboro 149, Bellows Falls 126, Hartford 102, Green Mountain 82, White River Valley 31, Twin Valley 1.
Girls Team Results: Bellows Falls 155, White River Valley 113, Brattleboro 105, Green Mountain 78, Hartford 41.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray trounced Mill River 22-1 in Tuesday's season opener.
"Overall, it was a great team win to start the season," said first-year coach Martin Rancourt.
Parker Richardson and Cody Hescock both pitched well for the 1-0 Rebels.
Softball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Lady Pacers routed Farmington 25-7 in five innings on Wednesday. Sarah Miller went the distance for the victory for Hinsdale (1-1).