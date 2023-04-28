WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls baseball team defeated Springfield (0-4) 10-0 in five innings on Thursday behind another great outing from pitcher Jamison Nystrom.
Nystrom pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, no walks and allowed just two hits on the day.
On the offensive side, Nystrom helped his own cause going two-for-three from the plate and scored a run for the Terriers (5-3). Walker James was also two-for-three on the afternoon with two RBIs and scored a run. Collectively, seven different players scored for Bellows Falls.
With two tough tests coming against Hartford and Fair Haven next week, Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby said a win like Thursday’s can help the team as they prepare for those games.
“Wins lead to good attitudes and it certainly keeps them upbeat, no doubt,” said Lockerby. “They’re aware that we need to play well. We were playing well, we need to keep playing well.”
Bellows Falls will be on the road Tuesday to take on Hartford. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
WINDSOR — The Brattleboro baseball team defeated Windsor (0-6) 15-2 in five innings of play on Thursday.
Brattleboro (2-2) stayed patient at the plate, walking 11 times throughout the game to help set up the offense.
“For us that’s good … because if we can stay patient and draw walks then we can get people on and then if we can get a hit mixed in there, or if somebody boots a ball or something like that, good things can happen for us,” said Brattleboro coach Chris Groeger.
John Satterfield had a couple of hits and Jayke Glidden had a big hit that drove in two runs for Brattleboro and reached base three out of four times, Groeger said.
“It was good to see some of our youngsters get their first hits as varsity players and hopefully it will just build confidence as time goes on because the pitching is going to get better starting today and next week it’s going to be very tough,” said Groeger.
Brattleboro’s Jackson Emery pitched all five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and recording seven strikeouts.
Brattleboro will travel to Manchester on Tuesday to face Burr & Burton Academy. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
SoftballWESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls softball team defeated Springfield (1-4) 20-5 on Thursday to remain undefeated this season.
Springfield began the game by scoring two runs in the first inning. The early lead did not last long as the Terriers (5-0) put 15 runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning to take a commanding lead into the second inning. Bellows Falls added three more in the second inning. Springfield added a run in the third, but the Terriers added two more in the bottom of the fourth. Springfield was able to put up two more runs in the top of the fifth before the game came to a close.
Natalie Noyes, Aliya Farmer and Jaelyn Fletcher set the tone for the Terriers offensively. Noyes went two-for-three with three RBIs and scored four runs in Thursday’s game. Fletcher went two-for-two with four RBIs and scored three runs and Farmer went three-for-three with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jenna Dolloph and Emma Mccaullough scored three runs each for Bellows Falls. Alana McAllister and Emma Spaulding added two each and Emma Thompson scored a run.
Izzy Stoodley started the game in the circle for the Terriers pitching four and one-third innings, allowing five runs on five hits, including a home run, and struck out nine. Farmer came on in relief to get the last two outs of the game, allowing just one hit and striking out one in the process.
Bellows Falls will travel to Fall Mountain on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
WINDSOR — The Brattleboro softball team (0-4) dropped a heartbreaker 20-19 to Windsor (3-3) on Thursday night. Brattleboro will be on the road Tuesday to face Burr & Burton Academy. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
TennisWOODSTOCK — The Brattleboro girls tennis team lost 6-1 to Woodstock on Thursday. Amelia Newton and Emma Lafayette won the first individual match of the season for Brattleboro in No. 2 doubles. Brattleboro coach Tyler Boone said all the players fought to the final point throughout each match.
Brattleboro (0-2) will host St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
RUTLAND — The Bellows Falls girls tennis team (0-4) lost 6-0 to Rutland (4-2) on Thursday. Bellows Falls will host Mount St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Unified BasketballBRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro unified basketball team defeated Rutland 44-30 on Thursday afternoon. Brattleboro head coach Tyler Boone said Rutland played great defense, preventing all of Brattleboro’s players from scoring in the game, something that had been a goal of the team for each game they played this season.
One of the highlights of the game, Boone said, was the first appearance of team members Jaymeson Crochetiere and Matthew Kingsbury.
Brattleboro is currently the No. 1 seed in the southern division. They will play Hartford at home for Senior Day on Monday. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m.