WESTMINSTER — Matt Hayes (10 Ks, 1 hit) went the distance as the Bellows Falls varsity baseball team blanked Mill River 17-0 on Tuesday.
Jamison Nystrom and Ethan Kelly each homered for the winners. Grady Lockerby added a triple, while Colton Baldasaro, Dom Kendall and Nystrom all doubled.
Jack Burke, Jack Cravinho and Nystrom each scored three runs for the Terriers.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray fell to White River Valley 12-2 on Tuesday.
“We allowed too many free bases to stay in a game against a solid team like WRV. They are well coached and limit mistakes. Our plate discipline was off and we never recovered from a first inning 3-0 deficit,” said Rebels coach Marty Testo.
Trevor Plimpton had an RBI single for the Townshend team in the fifth inning.
Softball
WESTMINSTER — Taryn Darrell had four hits and six runs driven in as the Bellows Falls varsity softball team trounced Mill River 40-14 on Tuesday. Savannah Sylvester (3 hits, 5 RBI) and Riley Haskell (3 hits, 4 RBI) also had huge days at the plate for the Terriers.
On Monday, Ruth Wright and Ansley Henderson each tripled during Leland & Gray's 29-14 loss to White River Valley. Mary Sanderson doubled, while Nikki Sanderson added two hits, two runs and two RBI.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro downed Burr and Burton 6-1 on Monday.
"Overall, I felt that we were much more prepared for adversity and for pressure situations than we were a week ago. We made practice more competitive and implemented pressure situations. I felt that is why we had success in our final set super breakers. It was a nice way to start the week," said winning coach Ben Brewer, whose team improved to 1-1 on the season.
Max Naylor, Nathan Kim, Ben Luna and Ty Smith all won a singles match for the Colonels, with Luna and Smith battling hard to win tiebreakers. Abe Moore Odell and Will Taggard prevailed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Girls Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels fell to Burr and Burton 7-0 on Tuesday.
"At the beginning of the match, I asked the girls to go into the match with a positive mindset with a desire to extend the rallies and force mistakes. They did such an outstanding job growing into the match and being competitors. We have two matches under our belts and I can already see the improvement and determination to want to keep working their hardest," said BUHS coach Chris Brewer.
Lydia Hazzard-Leal, Clara Seymour, Caroline Naylor, Bridget Schneider all competed for the hosts in a singles match. Brattleboro's doubles teams were: Marley Hathaway-Cearra O'Hern and Maxine Hlavaty-Lauren Stockwell.
Ultimate Frisbee
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray downed Burr and Burton 15-7 in Wednesday's season opener.
Warren Roberts scored five goals to lead the Rebels. Liam Towle finished with nine assists.
The rematch is set for May 6 in Manchester.
Boys Lacrosse
BENNINGTON — Aiden Moscarello had a hat-trick to lead the Mount Anthony Union varsity boys lacrosse team to a 14-0 victory over Brattleboro on Tuesday. The Patriots held a 38-13 advantage in shots.