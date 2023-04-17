SPRINGFIELD — Behind the strong arm of Jamison Nystrom, who threw a no hitter and walked just two batters, the Bellows Falls Union High School baseball team defeated Springfield 12-0 Saturday in six innings at Birsky Wyman Field in Springfield.
“He was pretty much in command of his pitches and just in control of the game. Outside of the two walks, of which one Jake Moore threw out attempting to steal, it would have been a perfect game,” Bellows Falls head coach Bob Lockerby said. “You don’t see many of those.”
While Lockerby was not exactly sure when the last time a Bellows Falls player pitched a no hitter, he said it was several years ago.
Nystrom’s excellence was needed, as Lockerby said Bellows Falls had just a 1-0 lead over the Cosmos (0-1) heading into the fifth inning. After that, Lockerby said the team was able to get runners on base and score runs in a variety of ways including effectively executing sacrifice bunts and squeeze bunts.
The biggest hit of the game, Lockerby said, was a three-run double with the bases loaded by Jackson Clark.
Bellows Falls (3-1) will face Burr and Burton Academy at home on Thursday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Leland & Gray baseball team lost to White River Valley 9-4 on Saturday.
Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt said the game was close through the first four innings before White River Valley began to put runs up on the board. The Rebels had several chances to score, but could not capitalize until the sixth inning when the team scored three runs on three hits.
Leland & Gray’s Cody Hescock pitched four solid innings and scored two runs in the loss.
The Rebels (0-2) will be on the road Tuesday to take on Woodstock (0-0). The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Girls TennisBRATTLEBORO — The Bellows Falls girls tennis team lost to Mount Anthony on Saturday 7-0, playing at Brattleboro Union High School, as the Bellows Falls court was deemed unplayable.
Violet Small won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0. Captain Leah Smith played No. 2 singles, grabbing a 6-0, 6-0 sweep, as did MAU’s No. 3 Claire Zimpfer.
MAU team Manager Erica Jansch played a more experienced player and won 6-2, and came from behind to win the second set 6-4. Mugadasa Sadat brought home the final singles win with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory. Luisa Novelli and Gloria Fernandez played No. 1 doubles and continued the winning streak at 6-0,6-1. Unfortunately Bellows Falls was unable to field a second doubles team, so Maggie LaBatt and Faun Realmuto won No. 2 doubles by default.
Bellows Falls is rebuilding. Many of its players are freshmen and sophomores and have just started playing this spring.Bellows Falls next home match is scheduled for Thursday against Woodstock beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Boys LacrosseRUTLAND — The Brattleboro boys lacrosse team fell 11-3 to Rutland on Saturday.
Brattleboro boys lacrosse coach Chris Sawyer said the team showed improvement from Thursday’s 15-3 loss to Burr and Burton Academy, playing a solid first quarter. It appeared that Brattleboro (0-2) would be down 2-1 going into the second quarter, but back-to-back goals in the last 10 seconds gave Rutland (1-2) a 4-1 lead heading into the second. The energy carried over to the second quarter and Rutland added six more goals to take a 10-3 lead into halftime.
“Goals at the end of a quarter are big,” said Sawyer in an email. “Rutland carried that momentum into the next quarter and we had a letdown. One of the things that we have to be better at is staying out of the penalty box and controlling our emotions and frustrations. Those types of things create goals for the other team, limit our offensive opportunities, (and) they are a distraction. It doesn’t help us have success. There were positives too. When we struggled today, it was because we did something that we can improve upon, but we showed early on that if we play as a team and support one another, we can be competitive.”
Will Miskovich, Nathaniel Domina and James Davies scored goals for the Colonels with Alex Baker adding an assist and Thad Sawyer finishing with double-digit saves.
Brattleboro will be on the road on Thursday to face Lyndon Institute. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.