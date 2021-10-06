DORSET — Emma O'Brien placed second in Tuesday's girls varsity cross-country race with a time of 24:13 to pace Leland & Gray.
"Her racing tactics and prowess on the long hills really separated her from the pack," explained Leland & Gray coach Bill Hespe.
Nick Petronic placed sixth in 22:45 and Peter Broussard 10th in 23:59 to lead the Leland & Gray boys. In the middle school boys race, Josh Frost finished in 16:35 for the Townshend team.
Boys Soccer
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls fell to Rivendell Academy 2-0 on Tuesday.
"Our change to a formation that gave us a stronger defensive mindset allowed us a much needed improvement for this match," said BF coach Scott Hansen. "Our focus on maintaining more possession through our play style allowed us to give them problems offensively."
Center backs Caleb Ghia and Ben Perry were the standouts for the Terriers.