HAVERHILL, N.H. — The 16th-seeded Hinsdale boys’ basketball team lost to top-ranked Woodsville 83-45 in a Division 4 playoff showdown on Monday night.
The Pacers, who were within seven points at the intermission, were outscored 27-10 in the third quarter.
“They came out clicking in the third quarter,” said Hinsdale coach Carl Anderson. “We just couldn’t get some shots to fall and their trap game was really good.”
Mike Lugo scored 13 points to lead Anderson’s squad. Aidan Davis followed with 11.
The Pacers ended up with a 7-11 record.
Nordic skiing
RIPTON — Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio won the Division 1 boys’ race in a time of 12:02.9 in the skate portion of the state championship meet on Monday at Rikert Nordic Center.
Mount Anthony Union won the team title with 70 points. Champlain Valley Union and Mount Mansfield were second and third, respectively.
Mount Mansfield’s Hattie Baker (14:19) is the D-1 girls’ champion. The Burlington girls captured the team crown.