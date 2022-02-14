HINSDALE, N.H. — Brayden Eastman erupted for a career-high 31 points as the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team bested Derryfield 61-48 on Monday.
"Our energy tonight was on point. We controlled the boards and took care of the ball on offense," said winning coach Carl Anderson. "We had a great team effort tonight. Everyone had a couple big plays tonight. It was fun to watch."
The Pacers took a 37-23 lead to the break. Tanner Hammond made back-to-back hoops in the third quarter, using some pretty moves.
Aidan Davis, who scored eight points in the fourth quarter, ended up with 14 points. Mike Lugo added eight.
Girls Basketball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray outscored Bellows Falls 30-21 on Monday night.
Maggie Parker finished with 11 points to pace the winners. Mary Sanderson netted nine of her own.
Tela Harty and Julia Nystrom scored six points apiece for the Terriers.
In the Granite State, Hinsdale lost to Derryfield 43-32. Megan Roberts and Brooke Pagach were the top guns for the Lady Pacers with 17 and 11 points, respectively.