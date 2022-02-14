HINSDALE, N.H. — Brayden Eastman erupted for a career-high 31 points as the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team bested Derryfield 61-48 on Monday.
"Our energy tonight was on point. We controlled the boards and took care of the ball on offense," said winning coach Carl Anderson, whose team had not defeated Derryfield over the past seven years. "We had a great team effort tonight. Everyone had a couple big plays tonight. It was fun to watch."
The Pacers took a 37-23 lead to the break. Tanner Hammond made back-to-back hoops in the third quarter, using some pretty moves.
Aidan Davis, who scored eight points in the fourth quarter, ended up with 14 points. Mike Lugo added eight.
Boys Basketball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls topped Mill River 66-26 on Monday.
Nine different players scored for coach Evan Chadwick's squad. Patrick Barbour (15 points), Jamison Nystrom (14) and Owen LaRoss (13) were the offensive leaders while Jonathan Terry and LaRoss combined for 27 rebounds.
The Terriers improved to 13-3 with the win.
Girls Basketball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray outscored Bellows Falls 30-21 on Monday night.
Maggie Parker finished with 11 points to pace the winners. Mary Sanderson netted nine of her own.
Tela Harty and Julia Nystrom scored six points apiece for the Terriers.
In the Granite State, Hinsdale lost to Derryfield 43-32. Megan Roberts and Brooke Pagach were the top guns for the Lady Pacers with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Girls Hockey
BRATTLEBORO — Juliana Miskovich scored from the right slot just nine seconds into overtime and Brattleboro nipped Missisquoi Valley 5-4 on Saturday.
Jenna Powers, Gretchen Stromberg, Alex Gregory and Miskovich all scored in regulation for the purple and white. Coach Eugene Frost noted that Stromberg has been working really hard and recently earned a starting spot.
Willow Romo (2), Lily Carignan, Miskovich, Gregory and Powers (2) had assists for the winners.
Rec Basketball
BRATTLEBORO — Chroma downed Vermont Photonics 45-38 on Valentine's Day.
Heidi Bohn led the way with 14 points. Jackie Kissel and Shannon Thompson added 11 apiece.
Anna Lashway and Molly Potter each pumped in 14 points for VP.