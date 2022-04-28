HINSDALE, N.H. — Andrew Lindsell's walk-off hit in the seventh inning gave the Hinsdale varsity baseball team a thrilling 5-4 victory over previously undefeated Fall Mountain on Thursday afternoon.
"It was a good team win for us," said winning coach Sam Kilelee.
Dan Tetreault, Aidan Davis and Lindsell all finished with two hits for the Pacers (3-3). Davis also struck out 10 in 6.1 innings of work.
Fall Mountain dropped to 6-1 overall.
Baseball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls nipped Springfield 3-2, with Eli Allbee scoring the winning run on Jake Moore's squeeze bunt. Jack Cravinho (8 Ks, 1 BB) threw a complete game three-hitter for the victory.
Leland & Gray downed Woodstock 17-7 in five innings. Wyatt Beattie and Jeremiah Bloom each had a couple of hits with ducks on the pond for the Rebels.
Softball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Lady Pacers lost to Fall Mountain 13-5 on Thursday. Addy Nardolillo tripled for Hinsdale, while Kiley Hemlow chipped in with a double. Malee Barcomb and Jenna Emery each singled.