The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Franklin 55-39 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Brooke Pagach scored 27 points to lead all scorers, and Aleah Owen added 17 points for the Lady Pacers, who improved to 7-1.
More girls basketballBellows Falls lost to Long Trail, 48-46, on Saturday in Bellows Falls. Long Trail outscored the Lady Terriers 26-9 in the 4th quarter, including 8-for-10 from the foul line in the closing minutes to get the come-from-behind win. O. Cole-Bugay led LT with 14 points, and M. Luikart followed with 13 points. Veronica Moore led Bellows Falls with 12 points followed by Delaney Lockerby and Tela Harty with 8 each.
“We were only 4-for-18 from the free throw line and they were 18-for-33. That was the difference,” said Bellows Falls coach Dennis Fitzgerald. “We played hard and with great intensity. We made typical young team mistakes at the end. We just have to do better from the free throw line.”
Bellows Falls travels to Orford, N.H. to play Rivendell Academy on Tuesday.