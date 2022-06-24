WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls American Legion baseball team trounced Rutland 10-0 in five frames on Thursday evening.
Jack Cravinho went the distance for the win. The recent BF graduate fired a three-hit shutout.
Jamison Nystrom and Cam Boardman each had a clutch hit for Post 37, which improved to 1-1 overall. Coach Shawn Burke’s team will host a doubleheader with Bennington on Sunday, with games expected to begin at noon and 2:30 p.m.
Track and Field
BELLOWS FALLS — Westfield State University’s Shane Clark was named to the U.S. Track and Field Coaches Association’s All-Region Team.
The senior from Bellows Falls, who plans to return to use his final year of eligibility, finished the season ranked 30th in the javelin on the NCAA Division III performance list with a best throw of 56.85 meters. He is joined on the All-Region Team by Westfield State hurdler Vicky Marin and distance runner Amy O’Sullivan — both of Greenfield, Mass.
Top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.