BENNINGTON — The Post 5 American Legion baseball team lost to Bennington 13-11 in Thursday's season opener.
Jack Pattison, Turner Clews and Andrew Peloso all had a couple of hits for Brattleboro. Chris Frost, Alex Bingham and Aidan Davis added one hit each.
Pitcher Brandon Weeks (9 hits) took the loss.
Softball, Baseball Camps
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for Youth Softball Camp with coach Jay Cudworth and coach Michele Nelson. This camp is for those in grades 3-6. Softball camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon on the Living Memorial Park's lower field.
The fee is $125 for Brattleboro residents and $140 for everyone else.
With a focus on fundamentals, this softball camp will help participants develop good habits and proper technique that players will be able to utilize on the softball field. Experienced coaches will help increase knowledge of the game and build confidence at the plate. All participants should bring a glove, sneakers/cleats, and a bat if they have one. This program will follow any updated COVID-19 guidelines and policies that are released.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will also be offering Baseball Camp on the lower field.
Session One is for ages 6-9 and will run from July 5-9. Session Two is for ages 9-12 and will run from July 12-16. Both sessions will go from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $125 for Brattleboro residents and $140 for everyone else.
Jay Cudworth and Chris Groeger will train participants in the fundamentals of baseball. Each camper will receive personal attention to help improve their skills using proper playing habits. Experienced coaches will use their knowledge to help players take the next step in their baseball development. All participants should bring a glove, sneakers/cleats, water, and a bat if they have one. This program will follow any updated COVID-19 guidelines and policies that are released.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.
Lifeguard Training
VERNON — Lifeguard training will be held at the Vernon Pool June 21-25 at a cost of $285 per person. Participants must be 15-years-old by the end of the course, able to swim at least 300 yards, and willing to work as a team member. For more information, contact instructor Beverly Wright at beverlyabaldwin@gmail.com.