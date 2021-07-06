BRATTLEBORO — Aidan Davis, Brandon Weeks and Alex Bingham combined for a two-hit shutout as the Brattleboro American Legion baseball team blanked Rutland 4-0 on Tuesday.
Jack Pattison (4 RBI) and Caden Wood each had three hits when Post 5 routed Rutland 12-0 on Monday. Jackson Emery, Aaron Petrie and Bingham took turns on the hill for the winners.
Winning pitcher Zinabu McNeice and Bingham each pounded out three hits when Brattleboro smashed Rutland 11-0 in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Pattison contributed with a pair of hits and four runs driven in.
Post 5 is now 5-2 in league play.
Road Racing
BRATTLEBORO — Jack May won the Bill Powers Memorial Firecracker 4-Miler virtual road race in a time of 25:26. He was followed by Jenny Rowe (34:48), Shane Covey (36:16), Jennifer Smith (36:20), Robert Buckley (36:52) and Lester Humphreys (38:38). The next Red Clover Rovers Fun Run will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., starting near the Brattleboro Country Club entrance on Upper Dummerston Road.