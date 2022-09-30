NEWPORT — In a battle of unbeatens on Friday evening, the Bellows Falls varsity football team outscored host North Country 34-27.
With the score deadlocked at 20-all after three quarters, BF's Caden Haskell picked off a pass, had a couple of rushing touchdowns, and also recovered an onside kick over the last 12 minutes of action.
A four-yard sneak by North Country's Watson Laffoon with 45 seconds left capped the scoring.
Running behind the likes of Peter Kamel, Ray Plummer, Jake Moore, Dillan Perry and Noah Simino, Haskell finished with 25 carries for 211 yards and four end zone appearances. Walker James, who ran the ball 13 times for 104 yards, entered the paint once.
Safety Jamison Nystrom contributed with an interception for the Terriers (5-0).
Sophomore Hayden Boivin ended up with 156 yards of total offense to lead the Falcons (4-1). He caught a 74-yard TD pass from Laffoon, threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Wyatt Descheneau, and later added a three-yard gallop to the house.
Football
LYNDONVILLE — Brattleboro cruised to a 38-14 victory over Lyndon on Saturday.
Devin Speno completed 16 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Colonels (3-2). Tristan Evans had 132 receiving yards and three scores, while Jackson Emery followed with 86 receiving yards and a couple of end zone appearances.
Jordy Allembert drilled a 21-yard field goal and also kicked three extra points. Emery hauled in a two-point pass.
Brattleboro's Eli Cohen, Trevor Gray, Will Miskovich, Sam Madow, Cam Frost and Evans all had a tackle for loss. Jack Cady recovered a fumble. Cam Cruz intercepted a pass.
Quarterback Ashton Gould did all of the scoring for the Vikings, including a nine-yard rushing touchdown to break the ice and a 55-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
Girls Soccer
WESTMINSTER — Leland & Gray stayed perfect on the season by beating Bellows Falls 8-1 on Friday.
Abby Towle and Maggie Parker each had a hat-trick for the Rebels (10-0). Nyah Ryan and Savannah Cadrin each scored for the first time in their varsity career.
The assists came from Mary Sanderson, Samantha Morse, Ava LeCours and Towle. On one play, Avery Hiner gave a beautiful one touch back pass to Towle who found Parker through on goal.
On Saturday, Hinsdale topped Pittsfield 5-0 for its fifth consecutive victory. Brooke Pagach had a hat-trick, while Jenna Emery and Aleah Owen each tallied once. Addy Nardolillo and Emery combined for the shutout.
The Lady Pacers downed Holy Family 7-1 on Friday. Pagach scored four goals, Reese Howard tallied twice, and Owen also found the back of the net.
Brattleboro zipped Hartford 4-0 on Friday. Zadie Olmstead split the posts twice for the winners, while Reese Croutworst and Sophia Albright also scored. Willow Romo racked up three assists.
Keeper Mariah Fellows played very well for the Colonels, highlighted by her breakaway stop in the final seconds. Kaitlyn Pattison continually hustled, and defender Rose Stone often gained possession and sent the ball forward.
Boys Soccer
WILMINGTON — Cody Magnant scored three minutes into OT to give Twin Valley a 3-2 win over Leland & Gray.
Brayden Brown and Magnant each tallied during the regulation for the Wildcats. Parker Richardson and Trevor Stillwagon did the damage for the Rebels.
Liam Wendel stopped eight shots for Twin Valley (5-1-1). Theo Kellaway made a dozen saves for Leland & Gray (3-5).