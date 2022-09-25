EAST MONTPELIER — The Bellows Falls varsity football team won its 15th consecutive game, defeating U-32 by the score of 43-7 on Saturday afternoon.
Caden Haskell had three rushing touchdowns to power the winners. Charlie Fitzpatrick's 70-yard TD strike to Hunter Bove was the highlight for the host Raiders.
The Terriers (4-0) will play at North Country (4-0) in Week 5.
Boys Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — In a rematch of the recent John James Tournament finals, MAU downed host Brattleboro 3-1 on Saturday.
Ozzie VanHendrick converted on a penalty kick for the Colonels (3-3).
Sillas Rella-Neill, Luke Eggsware and Pete McKenna all scored for the Patriots (5-1). Sam Umphlett and McKenna each had one assist.
On Friday, Trevor Stillwagon tallied twice as Leland & Gray outscored Bellows Falls 4-2. Trevor Hazelton and Parker Richardson also found the back of the net for the Rebels. Colby Dearborn and Caleb Ghia did the scoring for BF.
Girls Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — Ella Donahue tallied, assisted by Emma Snyder, to give Springfield a 1-0 victory over Brattleboro on Saturday. Kylie Nadeau made nine saves to earn the shutout.
Field Hockey
BRATTLEBORO — Vivian Ladabouche and Alana Williams each scored to help Fair Haven beat Brattleboro 2-0 on Saturday. Jaylena Haley and Alexis Murray were each credited with an assist.
Monday's area schedule
Leland & Gray girls soccer at Twin Valley: 6 p.m.