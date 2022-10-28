WESTMINSTER — The No. 1 Bellows Falls varsity football team defeated eighth-seeded Spaulding 49-0 in a Division 2 quarterfinal on Friday evening.
Caden Haskell made three end zone appearances to lead the way. Walker James added a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Jamison Nystrom and Jesse Darrell reached the paint once apiece.
Nystrom also drilled seven extra points for the 9-0 Terriers, who will host Brattleboro (6-3) in Friday's semifinal at 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TOWNSHEND — Top-ranked Leland & Gray blanked No. 8 Danville 4-0 in Friday's Division 4 quarterfinal.
Abby Towle had a hat-trick for the winners. Maggie Parker scored on a corner kick.
The undefeated Rebels will host No. 5 MSJ in Tuesday's semifinal at 3 p.m. Arlington will face the Rivendell-Proctor winner on the other side of the bracket.
Boys Soccer
MARSHFIELD — No. 4 Twinfield edged fifth-ranked Twin Valley 1-0 in a Division 4 quarterfinal on Saturday.
Meles Gouge scored 17 minutes in on a counter attack. Franklin Castillo set it up.
Liam Wendel made seven saves for the Wildcats, who went 9-6-1 this season.
Cross Country
THETFORD — The Brattleboro girls and boys placed eighth and 11th, respectively, in Saturday's Division 1 State Meet.
Ava Whitney (18th), Tillie Farwell (41st), Katherine Normandeau (42nd), Anna Cummings (64th) and Genevieve Redmond (69th) scored for the Colonel girls. The top five for the BUHS boys were: Michael Slade (54th), Miles Ackerman-Hovis (57th), Brinley Woodcock (65th), Jonas Ackerman-Hovis (72nd) and James Burke.
In Division 3, Gillian Robb (21st), Lilly Ware (23rd), Addie Bacon (24th) and Skylar French (37th) helped the Bellows Falls girls finish seventh.