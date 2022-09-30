NEWPORT — In a battle of unbeatens on Friday evening, the Bellows Falls varsity football team outscored host North Country 34-27.
With the score deadlocked at 20-all after three quarters, BF's Caden Haskell picked off a pass, had a couple of rushing touchdowns, and also recovered an onside kick over the last 12 minutes of action.
A four-yard sneak by North Country's Watson Laffoon with 45 seconds left capped the scoring.
Running behind the likes of Peter Kamel, Ray Plummer, Jake Moore, Dillan Perry and Noah Simino, Haskell finished with 25 carries for 211 yards and four end zone appearances. Walker James, who ran the ball 13 times for 104 yards, entered the paint once.
Safety Jamison Nystrom contributed with an interception for the Terriers (5-0).
Sophomore Hayden Boivin ended up with 156 yards of total offense to lead the Falcons (4-1). He caught a 74-yard TD pass from Laffoon, threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Wyatt Descheneau, and later added a three-yard gallop to the house.
Girls Soccer
WESTMINSTER — Leland & Gray stayed perfect on the season by beating Bellows Falls 8-1 on Friday.
Abby Towle and Maggie Parker each had a hat-trick for the Rebels (10-0). Nyah Ryan and Savannah Cadrin each scored for the first time in their varsity career.
The assists came from Mary Sanderson, Samantha Morse, Ava LeCours and Towle. On one play, Avery Hiner gave a beautiful one touch back pass to Towle who found Parker through on goal.
Hinsdale won its fourth in a row, downing Holy Family 7-1 on Friday. Brooke Pagach erupted for four goals, Reese Howard tallied twice, and Aleah Owen also found the back of the net for the Lady Pacers.