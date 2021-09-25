FAIR HAVEN — The Bellows Falls varsity football team trumped Fair Haven 56-0 on Friday night.
Harrison Gleim had three rushing touchdowns to lead the way. Jed Lober went to the house twice while Jeb Monier, Caden Haskell and Walker James each added one touchdown.
The 4-0 Terriers will host Milton on Friday night at 7.
Boys Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat rival Mount Anthony Union 5-3 in Saturday's Homecoming Game.
Emilio Ogden scored and then set up a Ryder Sullivan tally to pull Brattleboro even. Tate Chamberlin, Charlie Kinnersly and Zinabu McNeice all found the back of the net in the second half.
Magnus von Krusenstiern, Jordy Allembert, Orion Masterson and Ogden won every ball in the midfield for the 5-1-1 Colonels, according to coach Ben Brewer. Reed Sargent, Tucker Sargent, Kelton Mager, Kaidyn Jarvis, Linus Talbot and McNeice took care of business in the back end while Jackson Heller and Kinnersly had one assist each.
Field Hockey
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls remained undefeated with a 4-0 win over Burr and Burton on Friday. Grace Bazin, Emma Bazin, Ari Wunderle and Maya Waryas did the scoring for the Terriers.
Girls Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — Kiki McNary tallied twice, leading Brattleboro to a 2-1 Homecoming victory over Springfield on Friday night. Lalia Buskey scored for the Cosmos, assisted by Mackenzie Bushey.
On Saturday, Bellows Falls lost to Mill River 3-0. McKenna Bingham and Julia Nystrom played solid defense for the Terriers, who also got a strong performance from Madison Morancy.
Hall of Fame
BRATTLEBORO — Barb Barrett, Heather Pancake, Jan Carlson, Graydon E. Vigneau Jr., Joe Shield, Ray Smith, Peter Faridoni, Andrew Natowich, Ernie Johnson, David McGinn, Darrell R. Sawyer, Dana Zelenakas and the 1965 Brattleboro football team were inducted into the Brattleboro Union High School Hall of Fame on Saturday evening at Post 5 American Legion. Special recognition was given to women's athletics at BHS/BUHS.