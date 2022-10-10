WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity football team trounced Spaulding 62-35 on Saturday at Hadley Field to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Eli Allbee scored three times for the winners, with one coming on the ground and the other two on passes from Jamison Nystrom. Jesse Darrell added a couple of touchdowns, while Caden Haskell and Remy LaCroix each found paydirt once.
Nystrom was 8-for-9 on extra point tries for the Terriers, who have now won 17 straight dating back to last season.
Girls Soccer
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray played White River Valley to a 1-1 tie on Saturday. Anna Stratton gave WRV the lead by putting away a corner feed from Jillian Barry. Abby Towle pulled the Rebels (11-0-1) even late in the first half on a direct kick from 35 yards out.