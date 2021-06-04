WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The ninth-seeded Leland & Gray softball team fell to top-ranked White River Valley 18-4 in five innings in Friday's Division 3 quarterfinal.
"This was one of the most challenging years, given the adversity these girls had to face after losing a brother/cousin/boyfriend/classmate this season. They are to be honored for their strength, courage, and perseverance they showed as we played on for Dylan (Landers), No. 12," said Rebels coach Tammy Claussen.
Leland & Gray broke up a no-hit bid in the fourth frame. Makaila Morse, Ruth Wright, Ava LeCours and Mary Sanderson all had a hit during that two-run inning. Ainsley Meyer chipped in with a sacrifice bunt.
Sanderson fanned one, walked seven and gave up 11 hits for the Rebels, who ended up with a 7-10 record.
Girls Lacrosse Camp
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for Girls Lacrosse Camp with Sarah Clark. This camp is for those in grades 3-8. Lacrosse camp will run from 4:30-6 p.m. on July 12, July 14, July 16, July 19, July 21, and July 23, at the West River Park.
The fee is $55 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for everyone else.
Join Clark for some skills and drills while working on fundamentals and knowledge of the game. Players are asked to bring a stick, goggles, mouth guard, water bottle, cleats and/or sneakers. At this time, face masks will be required. However, please note that this program will follow any updated COVID-19 guidelines and policies that are released.
If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information or to register, call 802-254-5808.