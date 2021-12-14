TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team converted seven steals into points and outscored West Rutland 62-24 on Tuesday evening.
Alex Parker-Jennings and Jeremy Graves each scored 16 points to lead the hosts, who were ahead 25-5 after eight minutes of action. "APJ" made three shots from downtown on the night.
Trevor Stillwagon followed with a dozen points. Also scoring for the 1-1 Rebels were: Parker Richardson (6 points), Ely White (6 points), Corbin Reichardt (4 points) and Aden Bernard (2 points).
The Townshend team will play at Arlington on Friday at 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Luis Vargas, Keith Nowak, Bob Culver, Owen Woodard. Players — Peyton Butynski, Ely White, Matt Winkler, Liam Hege, Parker Richardson, Paul Persson, Aden Bernard, James Johnson, Trevor Stillwagon, Corbin Reichardt, Jeremy Graves, Cody Hescock, Dakota Dunham, Alex Parker-Jennings.
Boys Basketball
CHESTER — Bellows Falls defeated Green Mountain 42-33 in the first round of the Green Mountain Tournament on Tuesday.
Jonathan Terry had 14 points and six rebounds to pace the Terriers. Jamison Nystrom contributed with eight points, eight boards and four assists.
The finals will be played on Thursday evening in Chester.
Girls Basketball
CHESTER — Leland & Gray downed Long Trail 39-22 in the Green Mountain Tourney.
Mary Sanderson and Maggie Parker scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rebels. Samantha Morse added six points.
The Rebels (1-2) will play at Arlington on Wednesday at 7 p.m.