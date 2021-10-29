TOWNSHEND — The No. 2 Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team nipped 10th-seeded Thetford 2-1 in overtime in Friday's Division 3 quarterfinal.
Abby Towle tallied twice for the hosts, including the game winner in OT. Madison Powers found the back of the net for Thetford.
The Rebels (14-2) will host the Windsor-Fairfax winner in Wednesday's semifinal at 3 p.m.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Lucas Bates, Beth Wells, Joe Towle. Players — Makaila Morse, Abigail Emerson, Mary McDonald, Samantha Morse, Avery Hiner, Ava LeCours, Kailuna Holmes, Ansley Henderson, Mary Sanderson, Abby Towle, Ainsley Meyer, Maggie Parker, Hannah Landers, Ruth Wright, Amanda Fontaine, Bree Beattie, Rihanna Dryden, Kate Petty, Alecia Bills, Jacy Stillwagon, Sierra Berrie.
Football
WESTMINSTER — Top-seeded Bellows Falls leveled No. 8 Fair Haven 54-21 in a Division 2 quarterfinal on Friday evening.
Jed Lober had four touchdown carries to lead the way. Harrison Gleim and Caden Haskell each scored twice, including an interception return by the latter. Jeb Monier kicked three extra points.
The Terriers (9-0) will host Lyndon (4-4) in a semifinal on Friday night at 7. Spaulding (5-3) and MAU (7-2) will face off on the other side of the bracket.