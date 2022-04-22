TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity softball team rallied to beat Springfield 9-8 on Saturday.
Trailing 6-2 early on, the Rebels narrowed the gap with a two-run fourth and took the lead with four more runs in the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Makaila Morse made a couple of big outs at the hot corner and then Abigail Emerson made a catch to end it.
Kristen Lowe went seven innings for the victory. She fanned seven, walked five and scattered five hits.
Mary Sanderson and Morse each went 2-for-3 to lead the Leland & Gray attack. Ruth Wright and Catherine Shine each chipped in with an RBI double.
Springfield's Ari Cioffi smashed a two-run homer to deep center. Izzy Belisle belted a pair of doubles for the Cosmos.
The Rebels (2-1) will play at Twin Valley on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Softball
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Brattleboro lost a pair of games in the Hoosick Falls Tournament on Saturday.
The Colonels were nipped by Salem 1-0 in the opener. Leah Madore (14 Ks) threw a two-hitter for the purple and white. Kayli Speno doubled Brenna Beebe singled.
BUHS lost to Mechanicville 9-8 in the second round. Madore fanned 12 in the loss. Speno went 3-for-4 and Madore contributed with a pair of doubles, while Cynthia Velazquez and Mariah Fellows each added one hit.
In the Granite State, Hinsdale was zipped by Portsmouth Christian 12-0 on Friday. Five different Lady Pacers finished with one hit, highlighted by Daytona Boyd's triple.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray lost to Springfield 6-1 on Saturday.
"Springfield scored six runs in the first two innings and then we were able to hold them there. We just couldn’t get our bats going," said Rebels coach Martin Rancourt.
Parker Richardson doubled for the Townshend team. Freshman Cody Hescock went the distance on the hill.
On Thursday, Bellows Falls fell to Burr and Burton 13-3. Jamison Nystrom's leadoff homer to left field was the highlight for the Terriers.