PERU — Reigning Division 1 champion Luke Rizio won the boys’ race in a time of 11:40 in Thursday’s Nordic skiing season opener at Wild Wings.
The former Twin Valley competitor, who is now on the Mount Anthony Union team, was more than one minute ahead of runner-up James Underwood of Woodstock. Quinn Uva (Woodstock), Finn Payne (MAU) and Riley Thurber (MAU) rounded out the top five.
Middlebury’s Beth McIntosh captured the girls’ gold medal in 14:24. She was followed home by MAU’s Tanis White, Middlebury’s Mary Harrington, Middlebury’s Ava Schneider and MAU’s Eden White.
The MAU boys and Middlebury girls won the team titles.
BasketballBRATTLEBORO — The Saint Michael High School Saints were nipped by Berkshire Art and Technology 51-49 on Tuesday.
Hudson Buckley poured in 27 points for the Saints. Anthony Bills and Michael Pierce followed with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
In the final seconds, Pierce snagged a rebound, dribbled up the court and found Buckley, whose made shot was released after the buzzer had sounded.
On Jan. 11, SMHS will host Hartsbrook on the Winston Prouty court.