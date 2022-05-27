BRATTLEBORO — Trying to clinch a share of the league title on Thursday at Tenney Field, the Brattleboro varsity baseball team was defeated by Rutland 4-1.
"We couldn't get anything generated offensively," said BUHS coach Chris Groeger, whose team fell behind 3-0. "Our approach at the plate was not good at all."
Willem Thurber, Zinabu McNeice and Jolie Glidden all had one hit for the Colonels. Aaron Slade drove in the team's lone run on a groundout.
McNeice went the distance in his first start this season. He struck out three, walked four and gave up six hits.
"Zinabu gave us everything he had," noted Groeger.
The Colonels dropped to 11-4 overall.
Ultimate
TOWNSHEND — On Senior Day, Leland & Gray rolled to an 11-6 win over Long Trail.
"We played really well at times, moving the disc up the field and including many different players in the attack," said winning coach Joe Towle. "Nick Petronic had a particularly good game, handling the disc in the middle of the field and distributing it accurately to his teammates. He also had a goal and two assists."
Trevor Stillwagon was the team's leading scorer with three end zone appearances, while Ely White and Jackson Fillion each finished off a couple of drives. Andrew Tolbert, Trevor Hazelton, Fillion and Petronic all finished with a pair of dimes.
The Rebels (7-3) honored 12th graders Kate Petty, Emma O'Brien, Peter Broussard, Warren Roberts, Weston Cutts, Tolbert and Petronic.