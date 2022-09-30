BRATTLEBORO — The Saint Michael School soccer team defeated Buxton 2-1.
Hudson Buckley’s perfectly executed corner kick, which bended into the back of the net, gave SMS a 1-0 lead. After Buxton pulled even, Amelia Pierce scored the game-winning goal in the second half.
Defenders Tim Duchaney, Mason Barton, Gavin Gordon, Trenton Frost and Michael Korpiewski kept the ball away from Saint Michael’s keeper Isaac Doyle for most of the game. Sam Buchanon, Anthony Bills and Pierce threatened often at the other end.
The Saints (1-3) will face The Putney School on Wednesday at the Winston Prouty Center campus.
Saint Michael’s roster: Coach – Steve Robertson. Players – Mason Barton, Anthony Bills, Dezrah Bills, Sam Buchanan, Carter Buckley, Hudson Buckley, Joseph Demers, Isaac Doyle, Timothy Duchaney, Joshua Frost, Trenton Frost, Lanie Goodwin, Gavin Gordon, Michael Korpiewski, Anya Livingstone, John Mazzer, Josephine Mazzer, Amelia Pierce
Auto Racing
BARRE — The 60th Vermont Milk Bowl, which has $103,100 up for grabs, will take place this weekend at Thunder Road. The American-Canadian Tour Late Models will qualify on Saturday and then race on Sunday.