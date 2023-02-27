BARRE — The Brattleboro Union High School Bowling Team competed in the individual state tournament on Saturday.
The top 32 bowlers in the state compete in the tournament. Brattleboro’s Thomas Bell (second), Kelton Mager (12th), Tucker Sargent (17th), Dorien Phillips (29th), Jacob Girard (30th), Sam Bogart (33rd), and Charlie Forthofer (35th) all qualified to compete in the tournament. However, Girard could not attend.
In the tournament, every athlete bowls three games and the top 16 get seeded into a bracket.
Bell, a junior, qualified first with an average of 213.7. Sargent, who is a senior, finished third with an average of 199.7 and Forthofer, a freshman, finished 15th with an average of 164 to advance to the bracket round.
In the first round of bracket play, Bell lost in a tight match with a score of 180 to 184. Forthofer was also eliminated in the first round of bracket play with a score of 147 to 189.
Sargent won his first match with a score of 169 to 141, but then fell in the round of 8, 151 to 194.
“It was not the results they were hoping for, but it was impressive to have seven qualify, and three make it to the top 16 including having the No. 1 and No. 3 qualifiers,” said Brattleboro Coach William Bassett. “The team’s focus now shifts to the most important part of the season, the team state championship. This will be competed for next Saturday, March 4, in Barre, Vermont and we will be entering as the No. 1 seed. We can’t wait to compete this upcoming weekend and finish off this amazing season as a team.”
BasketballTOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Union High School boys basketball team lost to Bellows Falls on Saturday 50-48. The Rebels finished the regular season with a 10-10 record. The No. 7 Rebels will host the No. 10 Poultney Blue Devils in a Division IV playdown game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
HockeyIn the opening round of the Division II playoffs, No. 6 Burlington High School defeated No. 11 Brattleboro Union High School in overtime 1-0. Burlington’s Sayre Fisher scored the deciding goal off a rebound to advance the Seahorses to the quarterfinals. Brattleboro finished their season with a 6-14-1 regular season record.
Basketball
The No. 6 Brattleboro Union High School boys basketball team will host No. 11 Burr and Burton Academy in a Division I playdown game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Colonels finished the regular season with a record of 12-8.
No. 13 Twin Valley (4-16) will travel to No. 4 Mid Vermont Christian on Tuesday for a Division IV playdown game at 7 p.m.
The Brattleboro Union High School Nordic Team will compete in the second portion of the state championship, which will be classical skiing, on Tuesday at Rikert Nordic Center, in Ripton beginning at 10:30 a.m.
In the first portion of the Vermont State High School Cross Country Skiing Championships that took place at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Brattleboro boys team placed fifth and the girls team came in sixth place in Division I.
The No. 5 Bellows Falls Union High School boys basketball team will host the No. 12 Windsor Yellow Jackets in a Division III playdown game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bellows Falls finished the season with a 15-5 record.
The No. 3 Leland & Gray girls basketball team will play Blue Mountain High School in the Division IV semifinals in Barre at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Rebels defeated No. 6 Poultney 55-31 in the quarterfinals on Saturday to advance. The L&G girls last reached the state semifinal round in 2017 before losing to Thetford.