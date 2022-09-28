WESTMINSTER — The Brattleboro Union High School boys and girls cross-country teams placed second and third, respectively, at Tuesday's meet.
Michael Slade finished fourth in 19:17 to lead the silver medalists. Also competing for the BUHS boys were Miles Ackerman-Hovis (6th), Galen Fogarty (11th), Jonas Ackerman-Hovis (13th) and Mitchel Tasca (17th).
Brattleboro's Ava Whitney prevailed in a time of 20:08. Helping her capture bronze were Katherine Normandeau (9th), Alessia Colombo (15th), Addison Devault (19th) and Allie Hutchins (20th).
Field Hockey
HARTFORD — In a battle of unbeatens on Tuesday, Bellows Falls played Hartford to a scoreless tie.
"Nola Sciacca had a great game, getting so low that her knuckles should be stained green," said BF coach Bethany Coursen.
Mary Wallace made 11 saves for the 4-0-1 Terriers. Izzy Stoodley and Emma Hillock worked hard at moving the ball out of the circle.
Boys Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels bounced back from a Homecoming loss to rival MAU with an 8-1 rout of Stevens on Wednesday.
“We’ve been really detail oriented the past few days at practice, focusing on defensive structure and communication, and then working on our ball control and patience in the offensive third of the field. I really think we excelled in those fields today," said Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer.
Ozzie VanHendrick had a hat-trick, while Tate Chamberlin, Charlie Kinnersley, Joey Reynolds, Emmett Hoyer and exchange student Javier Hernandez also tallied. The goal by Hernandez was a thing of beauty – he found the ball on the left side, top of the 18, beat one player, Maradona-spun through two more, and blasted the ball upper corner.
Gymnastics
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering another session of gymnastics for anyone 18-months-old to 17-years-old. Classes will be held at the Gibson Aiken Center. This session of gymnastics will go from Nov. 9 to Jan. 12, however there won't be any classes on Nov. 23-24 or Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.
The fees for Monday classes are $84 for Brattleboro residents and $99 for everyone else. Tuesday-Thursday classes will cost $96 for Brattleboro residents and $111 for all others. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.”
Participants should wear snug clothing and bring a full water bottle to classes.
In-person registrations will be accepted Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. To register online, visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.
Friday's Area Schedule
Hinsdale boys soccer at Holy Family: 3:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls field hockey at Rutland: 4 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls soccer at Leland & Gray: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls boys soccer vs. Green Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro boys soccer at Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro girls soccer at Hartford: 4:30 p.m.
Hinsdale girls soccer at Holy Family: 5 p.m.
Bellows Falls football at North Country: 7 p.m.
Twin Valley girls soccer at Arlington: 7 p.m.