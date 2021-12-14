SUNAPEE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team fell to Sunapee 58-48 on Monday evening.
"We played with a lot of heart tonight, battling all night and never giving up. We are heading in the right direction," noted Pacers' coach Carl Anderson.
Brayden Eastman poured in 21 points to lead Hinsdale (1-1). Aidan Davis followed with 13 of his own.
The Lady Pacers dropped to 1-2 overall after losing to Sunapee 43-39.
"It was a pretty close game most of the way," Hinsdale coach Terry Bonnette said.
Addie Nardolillo scored 15 points to pace the defending Division 4 champions. Megan Roberts chipped in with 11.
Girls Basketball
SPRINGFIELD — In Monday's season opener, Bellows Falls was defeated by Springfield 59-31.
"I thought offensively we had some good looks," said BF coach Todd Wells. "We didn't have an answer defensively for Springfield freshman Macie Stanger."
Stanger went off for 23 points. Laura Kamel had a team-high 15 points for the 0-1 Terriers.