NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The Brattleboro varsity girls lacrosse team was defeated by Northampton 17-8 on Monday night.
“Our biggest challenge was inconsistency. At times, our girls played absolutely beautiful lacrosse, including a five-goal streak early in the second half. Other times, we struggled with turnovers and moving the ball effectively, which doesn’t work against a physical and skilled opponent," mentioned BUHS coach Sarah Armour-Jones, whose team dropped to 0-2 on the season.
Juliana Miskovich erupted for five goals to pace the Colonels. Sophia Mikijaniec (2 goals) and Willow Romo (1 goal) also contributed offensively, Jenna Powers had a standout draw control, and Grace Szpila provided strong and controlled defense.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — After showing up right at game time and not having enough players for the Vermont format, Northampton was able to squeak out a 4-3 win over host Brattleboro on Monday.
Nathan Kim and Ty Smith each cruised in their singles match for the Colonels, who also earned one point due to a forfeit.
"Nathan needed a bounce back, decisive win to build some confidence after a hard fought match against BBA on Friday," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer. "I felt good about Ty’s match because he has not been playing to the level I feel and I know he feels he is capable of, so for him to go get a dominant win helps build confidence moving forward."
Brattleboro, which lost a couple of super tiebreakers on the day, will host Burr and Burton on April 25.
Softball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity softball team lost to Sunapee 14-2 in Monday's season opener. Malee Barcomb drove in both of the Lady Pacers' runs.
