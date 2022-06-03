WESTMINSTER — The second-seeded Bellows Falls baseball team defeated No. 10 Vergennes 6-2 in Friday's Division 3 quarterfinal.
Jack Cravinho went the distance for the win, striking out five, walking four and scattering three hits.
Jamison Nystrom had a team-high two hits, drove in one run and crossed the plate once. Jeb Monier and Walker James each had a knock, while Eli Allbee chipped in with a sacrifice fly.
The Terriers will host No. 3 Peoples in Tuesday's semifinal at 4:30 p.m.
Softball
SAINT ALBANS — Top-seeded BFA-Saint Albans blanked No. 8 Brattleboro 5-0 in Friday's Division 1 quarterfinal.
"Defensively, we just made too many mistakes," explained BUHS coach Kelly Markol, whose team committed four errors.
Leah Madore suffered the loss. She struck out nine, walked one and gave up seven hits.
Brittney Wright finished with two hits to lead the visitors' attack. Logan Austin and Cynthia Velazquez had one knock each.
The Colonels ended up with a 10-6 record.
Boys Tennis
BURLINGTON — No. 8 Brattleboro fell to top-ranked Burlington 6-1 in Friday's Division 1 quarterfinal.
The purple and white's Nathan Kim continued his hot steak with a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles. The BUHS doubles team of Ben Berg and Thomas Hyde went to a third set super breaker, losing 4-10.
The Colonels ended the season by honoring seniors Ben Berkson Harvey, Will Taggard, Ben Luna, Jackson Heller, Elias Gradinger, Max Naylor and Ty Smith.
Track and Field
BURLINGTON — The Bellows Falls boys and girls placed sixth and seventh, respectively, at the Division 2 State Meet on Friday.
Jonathan Terry won the triple jump and was the runner-up in the discus to power the Terriers. Max Hooke added a bronze in the high jump.
Stephanie Ager finished first in the 3000 and Laura Kamel — despite a fractured bone in one of her feet — prevailed in the discus to pace the BF girls. Breanna Stockman earned silver in the javelin.