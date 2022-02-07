WHITINGHAM — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team trounced Twin Valley 99-35 on Monday.
Owen LaRoss (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Jonathan Terry (12 points, 11 rebounds) powered the winners. Jamison Nystrom, Jackson Goodell and Patrick Barbour also scored in double figures.
The Terriers improved to 9-3 overall.
Boys Basketball
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels routed Springfield 68-32 on Monday.
Cam Frost made five shots from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points to lead Brattleboro (5-6). Tate Chamberlin followed with 13 points.
Springfield's Tanner Gintof drained seven trifectas and wound up with 24 points.
Adult Basketball
BRATTLEBORO — In men's basketball league play on Sunday at the Gibson-Aiken Center, Hazel topped Scary Hours 84-80.
Trey Sparks (24 points) and Eric Pardee (21) were the top guns for the winners. Zach Skinner pumped in 22 of his own to pace Scary Hours.
Also leading their team on Sunday were: PDSC Law's Pat Lallo (24 points), G.S. Precision's Ryan Bezio (23), The Marina's Travis O'Deane (20), Southern Vermont Sprinkler's Ryan Washburn (19), The Mallers' Chris McAuliffe (18) and Brattleboro Subaru's Tyler Higley (17).
Sprinkler played lockdown defense, limiting GSP to just 54 points. The stoppers were Jamaal Cunningham, Shawn Goodell, Marshall Gilbert, Tucker Leary, Liam Perra, Kevin Lambert and Washburn.
On Monday, The Marina defeated Chroma 53-38 to remain undefeated in the women's league. Megan Wheeler (15 points), Katie Derrig (11) and Breanna Benjamin (10) did the damage for the victors.