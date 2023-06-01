WESTMINSTER — In the opening round of the Division 3 state playoffs, the Bellows Falls Union High School softball team defeated the Williamstown 23-1 in five innings on Wednesday.
Bellows Falls (10-6) got off to a strong start in the bottom of the first inning, putting four runs on the board against the Blue Devils (1-12). In the bottom of the second though they opened the lead up, scoring 14 runs to take an 18-0 lead. The Terriers scored three in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth before the Blue Devils were able to put a run on the board in the top of the fifth.
Jenna Dolloph, Natalie Noyes and Emma Thompson helped lead the offensive attack for the Terriers. Dolloph went four-for-four with a walk, three RBIs and four runs scored. Noyes went three-for-three with four RBIs and three runs scored. Thompson went three-for-four with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Aliya Farmer, Alana McAllister, Jaelyn Fletcher and Emma Spaulding also had good days for the Terriers. McAllister and Farmer both went two-for-three with a walk and scored two runs. Fletcher went one-for-two with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Spaulding went one-for-four with a walk and scored two runs. Riley Haskell and Emma McCullough both scored three runs each for the Terriers in the win.
Izzy Stoodley pitched the first three innings for Bellows Falls, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Farmer came on in relief in the top of the fourth and allowed one run on three hits and struck out one in two innings of work.
The No. 4 Terriers will face No. 5 Green Mountain at home on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
L&G ultimate disc in quarterfinalsTOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray ultimate disc team defeated Brattleboro 15-2 in the opening round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
The Rebels began the game with a few turnovers and Brattleboro was able to take advantage, scoring the first goal of the game.
Leland & Gray scored the next five points to make it 5-1 before Brattleboro was able to get one back. The Rebels scored the next 10 points to win the game.
Trevor Stillwagon had a great game all around leading all scorers with five goals and recording six blocks on the defensive end throughout the game.
Finch Holmes was the team’s second leading scorer, helping drive the offense with four goals. Logan Plimpton, Avery Hiner, Jackson Fillion, Soob Soobitski, Jack Spengler and Icabaud Clarke scored a goal each. Fillion, Trevor Hazelton and Clarke led the Rebels in assists on the day. Fillion had five, Hazelton four and Clarke three to help key the Rebels offense. Spengler and Stillwagon added an assist each.
Leland & Gray co-coach Joe Towle said in an email that Spengler had a very good game scoring, assisting and recording a block.
“We played really well. After the first couple of series, we didn’t turn the disc over much and we made many nice passes moving the disc up the field,” said Towle. “Trevor Stillwagon and Trevor Hazelton had several nice diving catches during the game.”
Leland & Gray advances to the quarterfinals. The team’s next opponent has yet to be determined.
ScoresThe Brattleboro baseball team lost to Rice Memorial 5-2 on Tuesday. Brattleboro ends the season with a 6-9 record.