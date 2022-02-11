WESTMINSTER — Jonathan Terry scored off of a steal and Jackson Goodell hit clutch free throws in the last minute as the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team topped White River Valley 56-52 on Thursday.
Goodell paced the winners with 13 points. Owen LaRoss (12 points), Jamison Nystrom (11) and Terry (10) also scored in double figures.
Terry also added 10 rebounds and six assists for the 11-3 Terriers.
Boys Basketball
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony Union's Killian Kervan, who has Down Syndrome, made a basket in the final seconds of Thursday's junior varsity contest against Brattleboro. The crowd would then go wild.
"He's a remarkable athlete. We are very lucky to have him," said MAU Athletic Director Ashley Hoyt.
Kervan has entered every game this season for the JV Patriots and has scored 28 points. He had a season-high six points versus Hoosick Falls.
Bowling
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels are currently ranked third in the state, just behind Burlington and Fair Haven.
Two Brattleboro bowlers are ranked in the top 10 regarding averages. Lucas Forthofer is third at 197 and Thomas Bell is fifth at 190.
The purple and white will compete at Valley Bowl on Saturday, taking on Randolph and Hartford at noon.